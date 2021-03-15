In the last trading session, 126,000,000 shares of the Entera Bio Ltd.(NASDAQ:ENTX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.9, and it changed around $2.86 or 0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $145.35 Million. ENTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.16, offering almost -47.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.51% since then. We note from Entera Bio Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 79.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.39 Million.
Entera Bio Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ENTX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Entera Bio Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.
Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX): Trading Information
Instantly ENTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 70.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.16 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.39% year-to-date, but still up 3.8936 over the last five days. On the other hand, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) is 2.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 135.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.15 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 44.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENTX is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Entera Bio Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 1.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.19% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares, and 10.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.65%. Entera Bio Ltd. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Knoll Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.55% of the shares, which is about 1.74 Million shares worth $1.88 Million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.4% or 72.19 Thousand shares worth $77.96 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
