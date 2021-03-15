In the last trading session, 3,341,784 shares of the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited(NYSE:DXF) were traded, and its beta was 1.7. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.43, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.85 Million. DXF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.2, offering almost -53.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.13% since then. We note from Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 474.77 Million.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DXF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF): Trading Information

Instantly DXF has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.44 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.2435 over the last five days. On the other hand, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) is -0.2% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.33 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.84, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1637.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DXF is forecast to be at a low of $24.84 and a high of $24.84. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +1637.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1637.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.6%. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 618.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.86% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares, and 0.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.35%. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.83% of the shares, which is about 174.29 Thousand shares worth $231.81 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.38% or 79.43 Thousand shares worth $105.64 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.