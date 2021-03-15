In the last trading session, 2,448,520 shares of the Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:DFFN) were traded, and its beta was 1.7. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.69 Million. DFFN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.85, offering almost -83.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.25% since then. We note from Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.86 Million.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DFFN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN): Trading Information

Although DFFN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.05 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.1285 over the last five days. On the other hand, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.82 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 98.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DFFN is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +98.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 98.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.9%. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 78.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 10.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.73%. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.79% of the shares, which is about 2.83 Million shares worth $2.25 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.82% or 830.47 Thousand shares worth $660.22 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 357650 shares worth $284.33 Thousand, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 332.7 Thousand shares worth around $379.28 Thousand, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.