In the last trading session, 2,769,169 shares of the Desktop Metal, Inc.(NYSE:DM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.44, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.74 Billion. DM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.94, offering almost -70.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.01% since then. We note from Desktop Metal, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 Million.

Desktop Metal, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Desktop Metal, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM): Trading Information

Although DM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.88 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.3019 over the last five days. On the other hand, Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) is -0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 41.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DM is forecast to be at a low of $23 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +71.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Desktop Metal, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.62% of Desktop Metal, Inc. shares, and 36.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.04%. Desktop Metal, Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.53% of the shares, which is about 28.42 Million shares worth $488.76 Million.

KPCB XVI Associates, LLC, with 7.82% or 17.72 Million shares worth $304.8 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.