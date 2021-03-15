In the last trading session, 1,577,630 shares of the Danimer Scientific, Inc.(NYSE:DNMR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.84, and it changed around $2.72 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.56 Billion. DNMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.3, offering almost -58.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.77% since then. We note from Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 Million.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DNMR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Danimer Scientific, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 43.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNMR is forecast to be at a low of $54 and a high of $66. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +57.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Danimer Scientific, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Biggest Investors

Jefferies Group Inc, with 2.65% or 2.25 Million shares worth $52.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.