In the last trading session, 1,909,639 shares of the Cronos Group Inc.(NASDAQ:CRON) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.47, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.74 Billion. CRON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.83, offering almost -51.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.8% since then. We note from Cronos Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.47 Million.

Cronos Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended CRON as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON): Trading Information

Instantly CRON has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.65 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.52% year-to-date, but still up 0.1155 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.63, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -17.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRON is forecast to be at a low of $5.92 and a high of $11.06. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +5.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cronos Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.22% of Cronos Group Inc. shares, and 14.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.76%. Cronos Group Inc. stock is held by 320 institutions, with Chescapmanager LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.46% of the shares, which is about 8.87 Million shares worth $61.58 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 2.07% or 7.47 Million shares worth $51.87 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 7473976 shares worth $51.87 Million, making up 2.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.8 Million shares worth around $14.81 Million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.