In the last trading session, 1,538,255 shares of the Coeur Mining, Inc.(NYSE:CDE) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.81, and it changed around $0.3 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.41 Billion. CDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.6, offering almost -28.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.82% since then. We note from Coeur Mining, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.6 Million.

Coeur Mining, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CDE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Coeur Mining, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE): Trading Information

Instantly CDE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.94- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.1465 over the last five days. On the other hand, Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.16, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDE is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +42.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $207.03 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. to make $236.89 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $173.17 Million and $152.14 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 55.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.4%. Coeur Mining, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 106.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.43% of Coeur Mining, Inc. shares, and 71.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.96%. Coeur Mining, Inc. stock is held by 298 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.26% of the shares, which is about 24.98 Million shares worth $258.59 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.33% or 22.74 Million shares worth $235.31 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 14353458 shares worth $148.56 Million, making up 5.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 9.42 Million shares worth around $97.53 Million, which represents about 3.87% of the total shares outstanding.