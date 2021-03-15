In the last trading session, 10,396,752 shares of the Chargepoint Holdings Inc.(NYSE:CHPT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.84, and it changed around -$2.59 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.72 Billion. CHPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.48, offering almost -77.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.31% since then. We note from Chargepoint Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.9 Million.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CHPT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT): Trading Information

Although CHPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $31.53 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.0654 over the last five days. On the other hand, Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is -0.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 50.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHPT is forecast to be at a low of $39 and a high of $46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +65.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -734.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.