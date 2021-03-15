In the last trading session, 5,596,623 shares of the Blink Charging Co.(NASDAQ:BLNK) were traded, and its beta was 4.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.31, and it changed around -$2.09 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.64 Billion. BLNK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.5, offering almost -64.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 96.82% since then. We note from Blink Charging Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.99 Million.

Blink Charging Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BLNK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Blink Charging Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK): Trading Information

Although BLNK has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $41.54 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.3047 over the last five days. On the other hand, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) is -0.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 39.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLNK is forecast to be at a low of $38 and a high of $67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +70.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) projections and forecasts

Blink Charging Co. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +514.22 percent over the past six months and at a -24.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -9.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -9.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 95.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.63 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Blink Charging Co. to make $2.3 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $702Million and $1.19 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 132.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 93.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.1%. Blink Charging Co. earnings are expected to increase by 71.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.88% of Blink Charging Co. shares, and 17.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.71%. Blink Charging Co. stock is held by 69 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.99% of the shares, which is about 1.08 Million shares worth $45.96 Million.

State Street Corporation, with 2.92% or 1.05 Million shares worth $44.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1005511 shares worth $49.7 Million, making up 2.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 669.94 Thousand shares worth around $28.64 Million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.