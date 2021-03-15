In the last trading session, 2,670,882 shares of the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:BCRX) were traded, and its beta was 2.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.55, and it changed around $0.91 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.4 Billion. BCRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.92, offering almost -2.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.34% since then. We note from BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.28 Million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BCRX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX): Trading Information

Instantly BCRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.92 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.83% year-to-date, but still up 0.2262 over the last five days. On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is 0.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.4, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -1.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCRX is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +18.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) projections and forecasts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +237.97 percent over the past six months and at a -1.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -16.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -4.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 231.1%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.1%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -16% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19.9% per year for the next five years.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.85% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 73.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.58%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 209 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.16% of the shares, which is about 16.26 Million shares worth $121.14 Million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 7.15% or 12.7 Million shares worth $94.58 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 7691737 shares worth $57.3 Million, making up 4.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.95 Million shares worth around $36.87 Million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.