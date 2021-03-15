In the last trading session, 2,187,920 shares of the Bilibili Inc.(NASDAQ:BILI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $110.59, and it changed around $0.6 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.15 Billion. BILI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $157.66, offering almost -42.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.59% since then. We note from Bilibili Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.16 Million.

Bilibili Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BILI as a Hold, whereas 27 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Bilibili Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI): Trading Information

Instantly BILI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $114.4 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.3% year-to-date, but still up 0.1286 over the last five days. On the other hand, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is -0.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.19 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.1 day(s).

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) projections and forecasts

Bilibili Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +155.97 percent over the past six months and at a 19.3% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -55% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -45% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $576.8 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Bilibili Inc. to make $668.11 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $331.08 Million and $389.91 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 74.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 71.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.6%. Bilibili Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -118.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.16% per year for the next five years.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.88% of Bilibili Inc. shares, and 50.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.26%. Bilibili Inc. stock is held by 400 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.12% of the shares, which is about 10.79 Million shares worth $925.07 Million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with 3.82% or 10Million shares worth $857.2 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 4594158 shares worth $523.23 Million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 2.95 Million shares worth around $253.13 Million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.