In the last trading session, 1,501,777 shares of the BEST Inc.(NYSE:BEST) were traded, and its beta was 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.41, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $959.7 Million. BEST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.83, offering almost -141.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.75% since then. We note from BEST Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.75 Million.

BEST Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BEST as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST): Trading Information

Instantly BEST has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.49- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.1495 over the last five days. On the other hand, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.5 day(s).

BEST Inc. (BEST) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14%. BEST Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 86.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40% per year for the next five years.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.61% of BEST Inc. shares, and 35.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.34%. BEST Inc. stock is held by 160 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.88% of the shares, which is about 12.22 Million shares worth $24.94 Million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with 3.99% or 10Million shares worth $20.4 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3757927 shares worth $7.67 Million, making up 1.5% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.84 Million shares worth around $7.3 Million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.