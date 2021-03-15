In the last trading session, 1,344,771 shares of the Baudax Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:BXRX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.4, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.2 Million. BXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.43, offering almost -287.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.71% since then. We note from Baudax Bio, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.2 Million.

Baudax Bio, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BXRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Baudax Bio, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 233.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BXRX is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +328.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 114.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) projections and forecasts

Baudax Bio, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.06 percent over the past six months and at a -84.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +95.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2218.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Baudax Bio, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -12.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Baudax Bio, Inc. shares, and 18.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.06%. Baudax Bio, Inc. stock is held by 50 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.99% of the shares, which is about 3.5 Million shares worth $3.54 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.71% or 495.21 Thousand shares worth $500.16 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 268717 shares worth $271.4 Thousand, making up 0.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 197.09 Thousand shares worth around $199.06 Thousand, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.