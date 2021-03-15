In the last trading session, 5,795,930 shares of the Ault Global Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:DPW) were traded, and its beta was 5.6. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.8, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $187.4 Million. DPW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.94, offering almost -187.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.05% since then. We note from Ault Global Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.5 Million.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW): Trading Information

Although DPW has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.04- on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.2378 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) is -0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.6%. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 94.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Biggest Investors

Blackrock Inc., with 1.38% or 524.53 Thousand shares worth $2.28 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 245009 shares worth $1.07 Million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 51.39 Thousand shares worth around $238.47 Thousand, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.