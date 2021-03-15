In the last trading session, 14,792,955 shares of the Asensus Surgical, Inc.(NYSE:ASXC) were traded, and its beta was 1.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.14, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $962.92 Million. ASXC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.95, offering almost -67.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.24% since then. We note from Asensus Surgical, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.57 Million.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ASXC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC): Trading Information

Although ASXC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.50- on Tuesday, Mar 09 increased the stock’s daily price by 8%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.0866 over the last five days. On the other hand, Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) is -0.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.75 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.45, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -64.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASXC is forecast to be at a low of $1.45 and a high of $1.45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -64.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -64.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.6%. Asensus Surgical, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 90.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s Biggest Investors

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1% or 1.43 Million shares worth $891.88 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1496006 shares worth $935Thousand, making up 1.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 577.95 Thousand shares worth around $361.22 Thousand, which represents about 0.4% of the total shares outstanding.