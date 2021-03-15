In the last trading session, 1,068,033 shares of the Sundance Energy Inc.(NASDAQ:SNDE) were traded, and its beta was 2.4. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.66 Million. SNDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.6, offering almost -325.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.48% since then. We note from Sundance Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 538.06 Million.

Sundance Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SNDE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sundance Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE): Trading Information

Although SNDE has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.48 on Monday, Mar 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.3111 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) is -0.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 358.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 125.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNDE is forecast to be at a low of $3.5 and a high of $3.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +125.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 125.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sundance Energy Inc. (SNDE) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $99Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sundance Energy Inc. to make $99Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $203.58 Million and $203.58 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -51.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -51.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.38%. Sundance Energy Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -31.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of Sundance Energy Inc. shares, and 13.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.2%. Sundance Energy Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.05% of the shares, which is about 140.84 Thousand shares worth $245.05 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.68% or 46.6 Thousand shares worth $81.08 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 140836 shares worth $245.05 Thousand, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 46.6 Thousand shares worth around $81.08 Thousand, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.