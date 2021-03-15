In the last trading session, 1,650,358 shares of the Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ:CSCW) were traded, and its beta was 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.34 Million. CSCW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.06, offering almost -131.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.17% since then. We note from Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.32 Million.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CSCW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW): Trading Information

Instantly CSCW has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.92 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.1958 over the last five days. On the other hand, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) is -0.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.84 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13383.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSCW is forecast to be at a low of $120 and a high of $120. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +13383.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13383.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.1%. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 61% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.76% of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. shares, and 0.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.78%. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.13% of the shares, which is about 70.09 Thousand shares worth $49.35 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.05% or 30.06 Thousand shares worth $21.16 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.