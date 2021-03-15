In the last trading session, 4,272,042 shares of the Canoo Inc.(NASDAQ:GOEV) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.96, and it changed around $1.14 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.72 Billion. GOEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.9, offering almost -56.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.29% since then. We note from Canoo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.7 Million.

Canoo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GOEV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Canoo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV): Trading Information

Instantly GOEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.29 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.4304 over the last five days. On the other hand, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 66.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOEV is forecast to be at a low of $23 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +87.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Canoo Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.8% of Canoo Inc. shares, and 6.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.21%. Canoo Inc. stock is held by 76 institutions, with Luxor Capital Group, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.06% of the shares, which is about 2.5 Million shares worth $34.5 Million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 1.06% or 2.5 Million shares worth $34.5 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.