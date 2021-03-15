In the last trading session, 6,534,832 shares of the Amyris, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMRS) were traded, and its beta was 1.2. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.65, and it changed around $2.63 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.45 Billion. AMRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.63, offering almost -9.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.22% since then. We note from Amyris, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.65 Million.

Amyris, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AMRS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Amyris, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS): Trading Information

Instantly AMRS has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.20 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.2794 over the last five days. On the other hand, Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 28.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMRS is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +69.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) projections and forecasts

Amyris, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +557.64 percent over the past six months and at a -86.7% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +96.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 94.9%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.8%. Amyris, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 29.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.01% of Amyris, Inc. shares, and 44.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.72%. Amyris, Inc. stock is held by 156 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.99% of the shares, which is about 18.44 Million shares worth $113.88 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Farallon Capital Management LLC, with 6.63% or 17.5 Million shares worth $108.06 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 8055688 shares worth $75.72 Million, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held roughly 5.49 Million shares worth around $51.57 Million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.