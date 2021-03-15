In the last trading session, 4,318,310 shares of the 360 DigiTech, Inc.(NASDAQ:QFIN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.49, and it changed around $0.33 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.79 Billion. QFIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.25, offering almost -2.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.77% since then. We note from 360 DigiTech, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 Million.

360 DigiTech, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended QFIN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 360 DigiTech, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN): Trading Information

Instantly QFIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $32.10 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.67% year-to-date, but still up 0.4166 over the last five days. On the other hand, 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 360 DigiTech, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 225.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.91% of 360 DigiTech, Inc. shares, and 47.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.94%. 360 DigiTech, Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.7% of the shares, which is about 13.57 Million shares worth $160Million.

TT International Asset Management LTD, with 9.87% or 12.51 Million shares worth $147.55 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 1515672 shares worth $17.46 Million, making up 1.2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.4 Million shares worth around $16.18 Million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.