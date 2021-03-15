In the last trading session, 1,385,794 shares of the 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp(NASDAQ:VCVC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.74, and it changed around $0.5 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $296.84 Million. VCVC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.66, offering almost -41.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.59% since then. We note from 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 449.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VCVC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (VCVC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.