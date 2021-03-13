Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s traded shares stood at 296,952 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $143.69, to imply a decline of -3.34% or -$4.97 in intraday trading. The ZLAB share’s 52-week high remains $193.54, putting it -34.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.06. The company has a valuation of $11.68 Billion, with an average of 477.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 384.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZLAB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

After registering a -3.34% downside in the last session, Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $150.2 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 4.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.69%, and -21.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.17%. Short interest in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) saw shorts transact 1.46 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $193.58, implying an increase of 34.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $104.54 and $262.08 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZLAB has been trading 82.39% off suggested target high and -27.25% from its likely low.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $135.35 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $48.96 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 176.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -56.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -14.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

Zai Lab Limited insiders hold 1.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.22% of the shares at 71.06% float percentage. In total, 300 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.55 Million shares (or 9.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.16 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.93 Million shares, or about 5.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $666.79 Million.