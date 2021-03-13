Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s traded shares stood at 547,521 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $156.83, to imply a decline of -2.65% or -$4.27 in intraday trading. The ZG share’s 52-week high remains $212.4, putting it -35.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.65. The company has a valuation of $37.1 Billion, with an average of 1.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 881.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ZG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) trade information

After registering a -2.65% downside in the last session, Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $163 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 3.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.05%, and -22.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.37%. Short interest in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) saw shorts transact 1.38 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $203.79, implying an increase of 29.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $105 and $250 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZG has been trading 59.41% off suggested target high and -33.05% from its likely low.

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zillow Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) shares are +90% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 104.55% against 7.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 200% this quarter before jumping 217.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $1.09 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.28 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.13 Billion and $615.44 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3% before jumping 108.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 51.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 46.4% annually.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s Major holders

Zillow Group, Inc. insiders hold 3.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.32% of the shares at 95.65% float percentage. In total, 339 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.8 Million shares (or 25.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.15 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.43 Million shares, or about 8.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $737.67 Million.

We also have Baron Partners Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Baron Partners Fund holds roughly 2,750,000 shares. This is just over 4.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $373.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.32 Million, or 3.79% of the shares, all valued at about $315.18 Million.