XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s traded shares stood at 793,943 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.67, to imply a decline of -0.66% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The XP share’s 52-week high remains $52.94, putting it -30.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.5. The company has a valuation of $22.74 Billion, with an average of 1.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for XP Inc. (XP), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give XP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

After registering a -0.66% downside in the last session, XP Inc. (XP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $41.57 this Monday, Mar 08, jumping 2.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.32%, and -16.01% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 2.52%. Short interest in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) saw shorts transact 3.9 Million shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing XP Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. XP Inc. (XP) shares are -10.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.72% against 6.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.7% this quarter before jumping 16.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $441.25 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $483.01 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $321.03 Million and $282.52 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.4% before jumping 71% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 92.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.26% annually.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

XP Inc. insiders hold 52.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.33% of the shares at 80.68% float percentage. In total, 205 institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 46.2 Million shares (or 13.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.83 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 25.15 Million shares, or about 7.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $997.84 Million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XP Inc. (XP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 11,304,567 shares. This is just over 3.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $448.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.22 Million, or 1.79% of the shares, all valued at about $246.77 Million.