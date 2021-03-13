PyroGenesis Canada Inc. Common Shares (NASDAQ:PYR)’s traded shares stood at 591,394 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.69, to imply an increase of 4.2% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The PYR share’s 52-week high remains $12, putting it -38.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.58. The company has a valuation of $1.35 Billion, with an average of 249.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 310.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. Common Shares (PYR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PYR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. Common Shares (NASDAQ:PYR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.6, implying a decline of -93.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.6 and $0.6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PYR has been trading -93.1% off suggested target high and -93.1% from its likely low.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. Common Shares (PYR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. Common Shares (NASDAQ:PYR)’s Major holders

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PyroGenesis Canada Inc. Common Shares (PYR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF holds roughly 116,500 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $375.13 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $141.25 Thousand.