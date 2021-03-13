Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s traded shares stood at 834,614 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.01, to imply an increase of 2.02% or $0.89 in intraday trading. The LSCC share’s 52-week high remains $51.5, putting it -14.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.54. The company has a valuation of $6.15 Billion, with an average of 1.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LSCC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) trade information

After registering a 2.02% upside in the last session, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $45.15 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.28%, and -7.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.77%. Short interest in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) saw shorts transact 4.94 Million shares and set a 4.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.67, implying an increase of 19.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LSCC has been trading 33.3% off suggested target high and -11.13% from its likely low.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lattice Semiconductor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) shares are +65.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.84% against 23.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.7% this quarter before jumping 11.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $110.14 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $111.46 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $97.32 Million and $100.02 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.2% before jumping 11.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 5.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s Major holders

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation insiders hold 1.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.43% of the shares at 104.91% float percentage. In total, 317 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.29 Million shares (or 9.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $609.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.15 Million shares, or about 9.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $602.44 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,800,036 shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $174.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.53 Million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about $161.68 Million.