Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s traded shares stood at 601,514 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.59, to imply a decline of -4.97% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The NTEC share’s 52-week high remains $15.82, putting it -244.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.2. The company has a valuation of $18.12 Million, with an average of 283.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 767.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NTEC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.85.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) trade information

After registering a -4.97% downside in the last session, Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.85- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 5.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.62%, and -24.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.04%. Short interest in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw shorts transact 545.49 Million shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13, implying an increase of 183.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTEC has been trading 183.22% off suggested target high and 183.22% from its likely low.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 85% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s Major holders

Intec Pharma Ltd insiders hold 8.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.82% of the shares at 23.91% float percentage. In total, 29 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 241.81 Thousand shares (or 6.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $834.23 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with 82.76 Thousand shares, or about 2.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $285.53 Thousand.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds roughly 388,008 shares. This is just over 9.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.09 Thousand, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about $61.56 Thousand.