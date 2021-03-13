Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s traded shares stood at 607,247 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.94, to imply a decline of -1.25% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The HRTX share’s 52-week high remains $22.4, putting it -32.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.6. The company has a valuation of $1.55 Billion, with an average of 856.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HRTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.56.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

After registering a -1.25% downside in the last session, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.87 this Monday, Mar 08, jumping 5.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.14%, and -7.63% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -19.96%. Short interest in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw shorts transact 20.15 Million shares and set a 19.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.56, implying an increase of 98.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HRTX has been trading 313.22% off suggested target high and 47.58% from its likely low.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Heron Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) shares are +15.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.4% against 15.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.8% this quarter before jumping 14.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 78.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $25.59 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.24 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.4 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.5% annually.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.43% of the shares at 101.72% float percentage. In total, 263 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.69 Million shares (or 13.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $268.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.31 Million shares, or about 9.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $175.92 Million.

We also have Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 3,047,372 shares. This is just over 3.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.58 Million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about $54.62 Million.