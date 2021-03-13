Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s traded shares stood at 305,196 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.68, to imply a decline of -1.14% or -$0.61 in intraday trading. The FRHC share’s 52-week high remains $61.77, putting it -17.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.25. The company has a valuation of $3.08 Billion, with an average of 993.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FRHC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) trade information

After registering a -1.14% downside in the last session, Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.92 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 2.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.49%, and -11.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.67%. Short interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) saw shorts transact 649.9 Million shares and set a 643.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26, implying a decline of -50.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRHC has been trading -50.65% off suggested target high and -50.65% from its likely low.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 120.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 247.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s Major holders

Freedom Holding Corp. insiders hold 72.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.91% of the shares at 10.72% float percentage. In total, 50 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 719.05 Thousand shares (or 1.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 99.58 Thousand shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.11 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF holds roughly 38,752 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 35.33 Thousand, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about $1.77 Million.