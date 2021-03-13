Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s traded shares stood at 608,846 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.51, to imply a decline of -3.71% or -$1.56 in intraday trading. The VCRA share’s 52-week high remains $55.6, putting it -37.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.89. The company has a valuation of $1.33 Billion, with an average of 779.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 444.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VCRA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) trade information

After registering a -3.71% downside in the last session, Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $45.84 this Tuesday, Mar 09, jumping 11.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.83%, and -23.45% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -2.46%. Short interest in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) saw shorts transact 3.09 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.6, implying an increase of 19.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $61 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VCRA has been trading 50.58% off suggested target high and -25.94% from its likely low.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $46.75 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $53.61 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $40.67 Million and $47.35 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.9% before jumping 13.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 47.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28% annually.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s Major holders

Vocera Communications, Inc. insiders hold 1.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 116.72% of the shares at 119.03% float percentage. In total, 212 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brown Capital Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.18 Million shares (or 15.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $215.02 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC with 2.89 Million shares, or about 8.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $120.11 Million.

We also have Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Conestoga Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund holds roughly 2,292,529 shares. This is just over 6.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $95.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.96 Million, or 5.98% of the shares, all valued at about $81.53 Million.