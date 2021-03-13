Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s traded shares stood at 387,496 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.36, to imply an increase of 3.32% or $0.91 in intraday trading. The VITL share’s 52-week high remains $43.3, putting it -52.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.78. The company has a valuation of $1.12 Billion, with an average of 420.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 530.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VITL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) trade information

After registering a 3.32% upside in the last session, Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.57 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 0.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.5%, and 3.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.05%. Short interest in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) saw shorts transact 3.58 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.17, implying an increase of 24.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VITL has been trading 41.04% off suggested target high and 2.26% from its likely low.

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -58.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s Major holders

Vital Farms, Inc. insiders hold 51.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.59% of the shares at 92.36% float percentage. In total, 126 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Eventide Asset Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.05 Million shares (or 5.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 1.68 Million shares, or about 4.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $42.54 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund holds roughly 1,985,000 shares. This is just over 5.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 987.65 Thousand, or 2.5% of the shares, all valued at about $24.42 Million.