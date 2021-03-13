Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s traded shares stood at 336,105 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.88, to imply an increase of 1.08% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The VNOM share’s 52-week high remains $18.25, putting it -8.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.98. The company has a valuation of $2.63 Billion, with an average of 595.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 619.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VNOM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) trade information

After registering a 1.08% upside in the last session, Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.17 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.37%, and -0.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.27%. Short interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) saw shorts transact 1.34 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.9, implying an increase of 6.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VNOM has been trading 30.33% off suggested target high and -28.91% from its likely low.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Viper Energy Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) shares are +107.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.86% against 9.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -81% this quarter before jumping 275% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $70.71 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $77.05 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $81.08 Million and $32.67 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -12.8% before jumping 135.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -62.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -479.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

VNOM Dividends

Viper Energy Partners LP has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Viper Energy Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 3.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 7.16%.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s Major holders

Viper Energy Partners LP insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.2% of the shares at 76.53% float percentage. In total, 158 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.54 Million shares (or 14.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $110.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, LP with 5.15 Million shares, or about 7.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $59.87 Million.

We also have Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2,029,978 shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.91 Million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about $26.29 Million.