Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)’s traded shares stood at 423,669 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $60.19, to imply a decline of -1.17% or -$0.71 in intraday trading. The TRTN share’s 52-week high remains $61.88, putting it -2.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.8. The company has a valuation of $4.05 Billion, with an average of 749.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 497.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Triton International Limited (TRTN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TRTN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.74.

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) trade information

After registering a -1.17% downside in the last session, Triton International Limited (TRTN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $61.88 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.55%, and 10.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.08%. Short interest in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) saw shorts transact 1.31 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.25, implying an increase of 11.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $63 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRTN has been trading 16.3% off suggested target high and 4.67% from its likely low.

Triton International Limited (TRTN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Triton International Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Triton International Limited (TRTN) shares are +66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.18% against 20.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 87.1% this quarter before jumping 109.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $350.84 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $367.07 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $321.47 Million and $321.4 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.1% before jumping 14.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -8.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

TRTN Dividends

Triton International Limited has its next earnings report out between April 22 and April 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Triton International Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 2.28, with the share yield ticking at 3.78% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)’s Major holders

Triton International Limited insiders hold 2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.98% of the shares at 63.24% float percentage. In total, 292 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.66 Million shares (or 9.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $323.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.66 Million shares, or about 9.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $323.21 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Triton International Limited (TRTN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,949,362 shares. This is just over 2.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $94.56 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.85 Million, or 2.74% of the shares, all valued at about $68.05 Million.