Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s traded shares stood at 353,178 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.86, to imply a decline of -0.82% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The TCDA share’s 52-week high remains $32.99, putting it -578.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.74. The company has a valuation of $244.19 Million, with an average of 835.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 801.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Tricida, Inc. (TCDA), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TCDA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.03.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) trade information

After registering a -0.82% downside in the last session, Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.98- this Tuesday, Mar 09, jumping 2.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.53%, and -28.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.06%. Short interest in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw shorts transact 4.4 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.33, implying an increase of 215.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCDA has been trading 311.52% off suggested target high and 23.46% from its likely low.

Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -42.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s Major holders

Tricida, Inc. insiders hold 2.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.62% of the shares at 94.19% float percentage. In total, 174 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.61 Million shares (or 19.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $67.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 4.54 Million shares, or about 9.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $32.02 Million.