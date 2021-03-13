TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s traded shares stood at 497,114 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.95, to imply an increase of 7.16% or $1.2 in intraday trading. The TFFP share’s 52-week high remains $21.14, putting it -17.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.44. The company has a valuation of $415.36 Million, with an average of 432.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 357.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TFFP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) trade information

After registering a 7.16% upside in the last session, TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.48 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 2.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.89%, and 2.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.35%. Short interest in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) saw shorts transact 221.81 Million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31, implying an increase of 72.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TFFP has been trading 106.13% off suggested target high and 33.7% from its likely low.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -675.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s Major holders

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 20.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.31% of the shares at 30.47% float percentage. In total, 46 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.76 Million shares (or 7.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Corriente Advisors, LLC with 1.35 Million shares, or about 6.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $19.33 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 428,497 shares. This is just over 1.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.14 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 163.19 Thousand, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about $2.34 Million.