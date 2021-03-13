TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s traded shares stood at 473,896 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.95, to imply an increase of 5.36% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The PETZ share’s 52-week high remains $14.52, putting it -392.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $128.38 Million, with an average of 240.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 765.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PETZ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

After registering a 5.36% upside in the last session, TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.13- this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 5.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.69%, and 18.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.46%. Short interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw shorts transact 85.05 Million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 72.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

TDH Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 73.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.46% of the shares at 1.76% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 136.4 Thousand shares (or 0.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $252.34 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gateway Advisory with 78.67 Thousand shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $145.55 Thousand.