Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s traded shares stood at 746,697 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.57, to imply an increase of 0.3% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The TLND share’s 52-week high remains $65.9, putting it -2.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.3. The company has a valuation of $2.09 Billion, with an average of 1.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 480.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Talend S.A. (TLND), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TLND a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) trade information

After registering a 0.3% upside in the last session, Talend S.A. (TLND) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $65.90 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 2.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.16%, and 16.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.41%. Short interest in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) saw shorts transact 935.24 Million shares and set a 1.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.4, implying a decline of -0.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $44 and $72 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLND has been trading 11.51% off suggested target high and -31.86% from its likely low.

Talend S.A. (TLND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Talend S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Talend S.A. (TLND) shares are +53.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.68% against 5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -92.3% this quarter before falling -12.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $78.13 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $78.33 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $68.12 Million and $67.74 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.7% before jumping 15.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -25.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s Major holders

Talend S.A. insiders hold 2.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.32% of the shares at 90.88% float percentage. In total, 127 institutions holds shares in the company, led by 40 North Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.6 Million shares (or 8.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99.68 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC with 2.07 Million shares, or about 6.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $79.24 Million.

We also have Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Software & IT Services Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Talend S.A. (TLND) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund holds roughly 1,292,750 shares. This is just over 4.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.56 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 605.79 Thousand, or 1.91% of the shares, all valued at about $26.5 Million.