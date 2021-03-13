Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s traded shares stood at 435,704 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $53.05, to imply an increase of 0.38% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The SAH share’s 52-week high remains $53.99, putting it -1.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9. The company has a valuation of $2.22 Billion, with an average of 387.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 371.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SAH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.88.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) trade information

After registering a 0.38% upside in the last session, Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.99 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 1.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.98%, and 15.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.54%. Short interest in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) saw shorts transact 3.4 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.71, implying a decline of -0.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $62 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAH has been trading 16.87% off suggested target high and -15.17% from its likely low.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sonic Automotive, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) shares are +25.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 16.1% against 23.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 120% this quarter before jumping 64.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $2.5 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.77 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.31 Billion and $2.11 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.2% before jumping 31.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -136.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.55% annually.

SAH Dividends

Sonic Automotive, Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 0.8% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.16%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s Major holders

Sonic Automotive, Inc. insiders hold 25.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.25% of the shares at 114.45% float percentage. In total, 278 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.68 Million shares (or 12.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $142.04 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.33 Million shares, or about 7.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $89.89 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,522,445 shares. This is just over 5.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 696.8 Thousand, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about $25.13 Million.