SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s traded shares stood at 751,124 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $291.48, to imply a decline of -1.27% or -$3.75 in intraday trading. The SEDG share’s 52-week high remains $377, putting it -29.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $67.02. The company has a valuation of $15.04 Billion, with an average of 1.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give SEDG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

After registering a -1.27% downside in the last session, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $299 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.86%, and -11.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.66%. Short interest in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) saw shorts transact 2.47 Million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $305.5, implying an increase of 4.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $51 and $435 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEDG has been trading 49.24% off suggested target high and -82.5% from its likely low.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) shares are +55.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 17.27% against 21.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.3% this quarter before jumping 18.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $396.43 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $447.74 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $431.22 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -8.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -8.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 2.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.17% of the shares at 91.39% float percentage. In total, 652 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6Million shares (or 11.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.91 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 2.97 Million shares, or about 5.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $949.2 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 1,338,691 shares. This is just over 2.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $427.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 Million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about $344.23 Million.