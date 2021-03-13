Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s traded shares stood at 425,816 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.5, to imply an increase of 10.82% or $1.22 in intraday trading. The SLGL share’s 52-week high remains $12.78, putting it -2.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +60% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5. The company has a valuation of $287.51 Million, with an average of 67.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SLGL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) trade information

After registering a 10.82% upside in the last session, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.78 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.89%, and 28.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.68%. Short interest in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) saw shorts transact 110.11 Million shares and set a 3.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20, implying an increase of 60% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLGL has been trading 84% off suggested target high and 28% from its likely low.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) shares are +64.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.62% against 0.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -36.4% this quarter before falling -51.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 91.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s Major holders

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 73.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.98% of the shares at 67.29% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Phoenix Holdings Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.67 Million shares (or 11.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. with 1.24 Million shares, or about 5.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $12.13 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF holds roughly 13,007 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $126.56 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.92 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $86.74 Thousand.