Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s traded shares stood at 368,496 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.59, to imply an increase of 4.76% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The NMCI share’s 52-week high remains $8.74, putting it -1.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +93.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $279.18 Million, with an average of 417.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 391.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NMCI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) trade information

After registering a 4.76% upside in the last session, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.74- this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.31%, and 26.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 109.51%. Short interest in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) saw shorts transact 31.86 Million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying a decline of -41.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NMCI has been trading -41.79% off suggested target high and -41.79% from its likely low.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -42.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s Major holders

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. insiders hold 35.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.1% of the shares at 32.83% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mangrove Partners. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.31 Million shares (or 10.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 683 Capital Management LLC with 2.24 Million shares, or about 6.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $9.16 Million.