Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s traded shares stood at 334,145 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.44, to imply a decline of -0.67% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The CVGI share’s 52-week high remains $10.68, putting it -2.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.24. The company has a valuation of $339.44 Million, with an average of 335.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 281.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CVGI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) trade information

After registering a -0.67% downside in the last session, Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.68 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 2.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.21%, and 10.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.69%. Short interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) saw shorts transact 860.52 Million shares and set a 3.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 34.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVGI has been trading 34.1% off suggested target high and 34.1% from its likely low.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) shares are +118.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1116.67% against 19.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 250% this quarter before jumping 170.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -55.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s Major holders

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. insiders hold 4.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.7% of the shares at 63.7% float percentage. In total, 96 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.58 Million shares (or 7.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.51 Million shares, or about 4.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $13.03 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,006,626 shares. This is just over 3.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 630.88 Thousand, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about $5.46 Million.