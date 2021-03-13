Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s traded shares stood at 841,173 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $95.87, to imply a decline of -4.13% or -$4.13 in intraday trading. The ATHM share’s 52-week high remains $147.67, putting it -54.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $59.54. The company has a valuation of $11.5 Billion, with an average of 1.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 751.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Autohome Inc. (ATHM), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ATHM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.92.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) trade information

After registering a -4.13% downside in the last session, Autohome Inc. (ATHM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $107.7 this Monday, Mar 08, jumping 10.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.92%, and -29.59% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -3.76%. Short interest in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) saw shorts transact 3.28 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Autohome Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Autohome Inc. (ATHM) shares are +8.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.1% against 7.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.8% this quarter before jumping 16.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $278.83 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $416.59 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $220.4 Million and $344.58 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.5% before jumping 20.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 6.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.06% annually.

ATHM Dividends

Autohome Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 31 and June 04, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Autohome Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.87, with the share yield ticking at 0.89% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s Major holders

Autohome Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.11% of the shares at 58.11% float percentage. In total, 400 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.02 Million shares (or 10.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.2 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. with 6.06 Million shares, or about 5.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $604.05 Million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Core Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Autohome Inc. (ATHM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 4,407,435 shares. This is just over 3.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $439.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 Million, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about $113.64 Million.