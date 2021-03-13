Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s traded shares stood at 887,971 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.7, to imply an increase of 2.8% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The ASO share’s 52-week high remains $28, putting it -8.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.05. The company has a valuation of $2.31 Billion, with an average of 1.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ASO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.48.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.22, implying an increase of 5.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASO has been trading 16.73% off suggested target high and -10.51% from its likely low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 459.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 41.9% annually.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. insiders hold 7.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.79% of the shares at 75.39% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 61.59 Million shares (or 58.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.28 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Samlyn Capital, LLC with 2.14 Million shares, or about 2.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $44.43 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 850,000 shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 600.36 Thousand, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about $8.83 Million.