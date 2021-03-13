ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s traded shares stood at 617,954 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.91, to imply an increase of 9.77% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The RETO share’s 52-week high remains $3.66, putting it -91.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.3. The company has a valuation of $42Million, with an average of 14.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RETO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

After registering a 9.77% upside in the last session, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.94 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 1.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.77%, and 59.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 187.43%. Short interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw shorts transact 907.03 Million shares and set a 158.02 days time to cover.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -565% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. insiders hold 55.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.03% of the shares at 2.3% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 205.5 Thousand shares (or 0.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $136.56 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 51Thousand shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $33.89 Thousand.