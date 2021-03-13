Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s traded shares stood at 450,367 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $134.9, to imply a decline of -0.52% or -$0.7 in intraday trading. The PRLB share’s 52-week high remains $286.57, putting it -112.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $63.19. The company has a valuation of $3.72 Billion, with an average of 735.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 640.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PRLB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) trade information

After registering a -0.52% downside in the last session, Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $138.5 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 2.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.59%, and -31.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.06%. Short interest in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) saw shorts transact 2.02 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $172.33, implying an increase of 27.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $115 and $235 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRLB has been trading 74.2% off suggested target high and -14.75% from its likely low.

Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Proto Labs, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) shares are -10.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.37% against -1.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -32.8% this quarter before falling -13.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $113.25 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $119.62 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $115.11 Million and $100.46 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.6% before jumping 19.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -19.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)'s Major holders

Proto Labs, Inc. insiders hold 0.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 109.54% of the shares at 110.12% float percentage. In total, 368 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.35 Million shares (or 15.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $667.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 4.12 Million shares, or about 14.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $632Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 3,088,854 shares. This is just over 11.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $654.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.09 Million, or 7.56% of the shares, all valued at about $320.19 Million.