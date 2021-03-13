Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s traded shares stood at 318,589 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.04, to imply a decline of -3.23% or -$0.77 in intraday trading. The PRTA share’s 52-week high remains $27.2, putting it -18.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.1. The company has a valuation of $921.31 Million, with an average of 425.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 431.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PRTA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.54.

After registering a -3.23% downside in the last session, Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.91 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 3.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.81%, and 0.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 91.84%. Short interest in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) saw shorts transact 979.67 Million shares and set a 2.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.43, implying an increase of 23.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRTA has been trading 51.91% off suggested target high and -47.92% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing Prothena Corporation plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares are +89.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -42.45% against 7.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.5% this quarter before jumping 140.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10196.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $10.13 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $48.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $141Million and $150Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7084.4% before jumping 32166.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -43% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.4% annually.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Major holders

Prothena Corporation plc insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.7% of the shares at 94.75% float percentage. In total, 206 institutions holds shares in the company, led by EcoR1 Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.43 Million shares (or 23.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.69 Million shares, or about 9.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $44.35 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 747,651 shares. This is just over 1.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 677.56 Thousand, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about $7.6 Million.