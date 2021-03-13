Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s traded shares stood at 345,525 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply an increase of 3.13% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The PFIE share’s 52-week high remains $1.55, putting it -17.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.625. The company has a valuation of $61.39 Million, with an average of 232.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 361.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PFIE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) trade information

After registering a 3.13% upside in the last session, Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.34 this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 1.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.86%, and 8.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.84%. Short interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw shorts transact 88.35 Million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.15, implying an increase of 62.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.55 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PFIE has been trading 127.27% off suggested target high and 17.42% from its likely low.

Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.15 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.44 Million and $4.36 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -52.6% before falling -4.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -66% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21% annually.

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s Major holders

Profire Energy, Inc. insiders hold 33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.68% of the shares at 66.68% float percentage. In total, 41 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.58 Million shares (or 5.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.2 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 2.36 Million shares, or about 4.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.01 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,085,380 shares. This is just over 4.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 Million, or 2.9% of the shares, all valued at about $1.18 Million.