Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s traded shares stood at 811,888 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.09, to imply a decline of -2.02% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The POLA share’s 52-week high remains $30.82, putting it -118.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +93.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $183.89 Million, with an average of 965.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Polar Power, Inc. (POLA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give POLA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) trade information

After registering a -2.02% downside in the last session, Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.19 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 7.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 47.38%, and -22.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 195.08%. Short interest in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) saw shorts transact 951Million shares and set a 340.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25, implying an increase of 77.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, POLA has been trading 77.43% off suggested target high and 77.43% from its likely low.

Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Polar Power, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) shares are +839.33% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 59.6% this quarter before falling -350% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -64.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $878Million and $3Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 184.7% before jumping 26.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -53.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -377.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s Major holders

Polar Power, Inc. insiders hold 53.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.01% of the shares at 25.96% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arosa Capital Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 413.67 Thousand shares (or 3.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.98 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bard Associates Inc. with 166.27 Thousand shares, or about 1.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $793.94 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 92,381 shares. This is just over 0.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $441.12 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 47.64 Thousand, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about $227.48 Thousand.