PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s traded shares stood at 772,748 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.75, to imply an increase of 3.72% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The PAE share’s 52-week high remains $11.58, putting it -18.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.1. The company has a valuation of $865.18 Million, with an average of 891.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 539.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PAE Incorporated (PAE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PAE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) trade information

After registering a 3.72% upside in the last session, PAE Incorporated (PAE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.94- this Friday, Mar 12, jumping 1.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.35%, and 10.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.21%. Short interest in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) saw shorts transact 2.04 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.6, implying an increase of 39.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAE has been trading 64.1% off suggested target high and 12.82% from its likely low.

PAE Incorporated (PAE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -16% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s Major holders

PAE Incorporated insiders hold 8.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.98% of the shares at 92.69% float percentage. In total, 121 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.92 Million shares (or 22.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $192.04 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. with 7.8 Million shares, or about 8.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $71.63 Million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PAE Incorporated (PAE) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund holds roughly 4,620,676 shares. This is just over 5.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.3 Million, or 2.5% of the shares, all valued at about $18.22 Million.